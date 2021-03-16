Football Bet of the Day: Shots fired

North v South to strike sparks

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot

Tuesday 16 March, 19:00

From the 39th minute to the 87th, we were on course for a winner in Portugal last night, only for Famalicao to muck everything up by grabbing a late equaliser against Braga. I shall ask Betting.Betfair.com colleague Andy Brassell if he can teach me some Portuguese swear words, so that I'm appropriately armed next time.

We'll head to Yorkshire now, because promotion-chasing Halifax Town are up against mid-table Aldershot, and I think we could be in for some entertainment.

It's worth pointing out that it's FC Halifax Town, and the reason that's important is that this iteration of the club replaced Halifax Town AFC, which crumbled under the pressure of debt and was dissolved in 2008. It's been quite a journey since then, and a push for a return to the EFL isn't out of the question. Halifax are on a run of four wins in five matches, and they are in a playoff spot as things stand. They have banged in nine goals in those five matches, and across the season they have rattled in 42 goals, which is one of the division's best attacking records.

Aldershot are also in form, having won their last three games, scoring nine goals in the process. Their last four games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, and if you look at their whole campaign, there have been at least three goals in 17 of their 25 NL outings.

An Over 2.5 Goals bet has also landed in 16 of Halifax's 26 league matches, so Over 2.5 Goals looks attractively-priced at 1.9310/11.