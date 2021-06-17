Football Bet of the Day: CAG will be AOK

Table-toppers to claim a result

San Telmo v Club Atletico Guemes

Thursday 18 June, 18:00

Not only did we get to check out the Great Pyramid of Giza last night, but we also landed our first winner of the week, as Al Masry struck late on to win 2-1 at Ceramica Cleopatra. In truth, the 1-1 draw would've been fine too.

We'll take the rarely-travelled route from Egypt to Argentina now, because high-flying Club Atletico Guemes are visiting San Telmo in the Primera B.

CA Guemes are top of their section, and have lost just one of their first 11 games. Their road form is particularly impressive, with three wins out of five and no defeats. With just seven goals conceded, they have one of the best defensive records in the division.

San Telmo lost 1-0 at Almagro last time out, and they have won just three times. While they are unbeaten at home so far, it's worth considering that they have drawn four of their six games at the Estadio Dr. Osvaldo Francisco Baletto.

San Telmo are firm favourites here, but the visitors are on great form, and are very tough to beat. We can use the Asian Handicap market to back the visitors +0 & +0.5 at 1.865/6, which means we get a half-win if the game is drawn, and a full win if Club Atletico take all three points.

If you want a price that's above evens, you could back CA Guemes/Draw and Over 0.5 Goals at 2.0521/20 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.