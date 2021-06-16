Football Bet of the Day: Cleo to carry on dropping points

Visitors to avoid defeat

Ceramica Cleopatra v Al Masry

Wednesday June 16, 20:00

In the stifling heat of Kuwait City last night, Australia edged out Jordan 1-0 to maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying. It was enough for them, but we only get our stake back, as we were looking for a bigger margin of victory. We wanted Neighbours, but we got Home And Away.

We're making a rare visit to Egypt now, because Al Masry are in action against the wonderfully-named Ceramica Cleopatra, and I'm backing the visitors to pick up at least a point.

Al Masry are fourth in the standings, but they are only a point off second-placed Al Ahly, with leaders Zamalek a long way clear at the top. Al Masry have lost just five of their 25 top-flight matches this term, and their only defeats in the last eight league outings have been against the top two. In fact, they have only lost twice all season in the league to sides outside the top two.

I'm backing Al Masry to pick up a draw or a win, and I'm using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double it up with an Over 1.5 Goals bet on the Bet Builder (see offer below) at 1.8810/11. If you look at Al Masry's league season, that combination would've paid out in 12 of their 25 games, including nine of their 12 away matches.

Ceramica Cleopatra, a club that was only founded in 2007, is enjoying its first ever season in the top division. The Giza-based outfit are well clear of relegation trouble, but they have only won seven of their 24 league matches. They haven't won at the Suez Stadium since January, and overall they have taken maximum points from just three of their last 15.

Ceramica's last seven home games would've seen our proposed bet land, so we'll go with Al Masry/Draw and Over 1.5 Goals.