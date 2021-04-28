Football Bet of the Day: Boom shaka-Daka

Title-chasers to win again

Salzburg v Wolfsberger AC

Wednesday 28 April, 17:30

Success in Somerset last night, as Yeovil Town did all the heavy lifting for us in a 3-0 win over Solihull Moors. Joe Quigley gets a virtual pat on the back for whacking in a hat-trick.

We'll head to Austria now, because perennial Bundesliga bosses Salzburg are closing in on another title, and they're up against a Wolfsberger side they have just beaten 2-1. Yes, yes, I know we should really call them RZ Pellets WAC, but let's keep things simple.

Salzburg do throw in the odd weird result now and again (they recently lost 3-2 at Swarovski Tirol), but their general form is exceptional. Jesse Marsch's team have won seven games in a row at home in the top flight, and they have scored 22 goals in the process. Overall, they have won 13 of the last 15.

Salzburg have plenty of promising performers, but arguably the most impressive is Zambian striker Patson Daka. The 22-year-old scored an early opener in Sunday's win at Wolfsberger, and he has now netted 24 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances this term. He got 24 last season, so his consistency has been highly impressive.

If you look at those seven straight home wins in the league, Daka has scored in five of them, and he has twice netted a hat-trick in that sequence. On 17 occasions in the league this term, Salzburg have won and Daka has scored in that victory.

Wolfsberger have lost three of their last five matches, and I think Salzburg will get the better of them here. I'll back Salzburg to win and Daka to score at 1.814/5.