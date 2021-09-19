To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Gasperini's greats to win in style

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini
Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta should be too strong for Salernitana

After nailing 5/5 winners this week, Kev's looking to extend that record in Italy.

"Salernitana have lost their last two games 4-0, and Atalanta have the firepower to expose their weaknesses again."

Back Atalanta -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.855/6

Hosts to lose again

Salernitana v Atalanta
Saturday 18 September, 19:45
Live on BT Sport

Sparta fell last night, as we played the role of Persians (check the history books, or watch the film 300) by backing NEC to avoid defeat. A 1-1 draw kept us on course for a perfect week.

We'll check in with Serie A now, because rock-bottom Salernitana have made a dreadful start to the campaign, and I think they could suffer another heavy defeat against an Atalanta team that is playing catch-up to some extent.

Salernitana look ill-equipped to compete at this level. They have lost 3-2 at Bologna, 4-0 at home to Roma and 4-0 at Torino. Despite the acquisition of Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery and Simy, who scored 20 league goals for Crotone last season, it could be a long, hard season for a team that did incredibly well to win promotion in the first place.

Atalanta played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Villarreal in midweek in the Champions League, but they have only won once in the league, securing a 2-1 victory at Torino. Their xG figures from Infogol suggest they should have claimed more points - they generated an xGF figure of 2.61 in their 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina, and they also won the xG battle in a 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Key midfielder Maarten de Roon is suspended, but Atalanta should still have enough to win this one with room to spare against such limited opposition. I'll back the visitors -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.855/6.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 129
Points Returned: 107.95
P/L: -21.05 points

GET A £5 FREE BET ON MULTIPLES - EVERY DAY!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

Back Atalanta -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.855/6

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Football Tips