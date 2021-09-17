To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Sparta aren't invincible

Dutch football fans
We're taking a Dutch detour tonight

It's been a flawless week so far for our Kev, and now he's going Dutch in the Eredivisie.

"Sparta have only won one of their first four games, while NEC have recovered brilliantly from their opening weekend hammering at Ajax."

Lay Sparta Rotterdam at 1.9720/21

Visitors are on a roll

Sparta Rotterdam v NEC
Friday 17 September, 19:00

They took a while to get going, but Mourinho's men covered the Asian Handicap in style against CSKA Sofia, winning 5-1 to make a perfect start to the Conference League campaign. Our 100% record this week continues.

We hope to extend that winning streak in the Netherlands, because there is Friday night fun in store, as we watch an Eredivisie game between Sparta Rotterdam and NEC Nijmegen.

NEC have returned to the top flight, and could barely have had a tougher introduction to life back in the Eredivisie, as Ajax wiped the floor with them in a game that ended 5-0. Since then, however, Rogier Meijer's side has taken seven points from three matches. NEC beat PEC Zwolle 2-0, edged out Heracles 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Willem II. Teenage striker Ali Akman, on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, has already scored two important goals.

Sparta kicked off the campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at Utrecht, drew 1-1 with Heracles, lost 2-0 in Deventer against Go Ahead Eagles, and they only just picked up their first win. A 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard doesn't convince me that there's a big gap between these teams.

Sparta are 1.9720/21 here, and I'm happy to get the draw and the away win onside by laying the hosts at that price.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 128
Points Returned: 105.92
P/L: -22.08 points

Recommended bets

Lay Sparta Rotterdam at 1.9720/21

Dutch Eredivisie: Sparta Rotterdam v NEC Nijmegen (Match Odds)

Friday 17 September, 7.00pm

