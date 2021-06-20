Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to light up the Lerkendal

Hosts to secure lively win

Rosenborg v Sarpsborg

Sunday 20 June, 17:00

We hitched our hopes to the BATE Borisov tractor last night, and they flattened Dinamo Minsk in a 2-0 win to land our third success of the week.

We'll head across to Norway to wrap up the week, because title contenders Rosenborg are up against Sarpsborg, and I suspect the hosts can pick up a lively win.

Rosenborg's games are rarely dull in the Eliteserien. Seven of their eight matches in the top flight this term have featured at least three goals, and five of those games have contained at least five goals. At home, an Over 3.5 Goals bet has landed in six of the last seven.

Rosenborg are a tough side to overcome at the Lerkendal Stadion. They have won eight of their last ten home matches in the league, and if you go back further, the figure is 13 out of 16.

Sarpsborg were just smacked 4-1 at title-chasing Molde, and they have won just one of their six games so far. Defensively, they are fairly solid, but a goal tally of just four suggests they'll be up against it. On their last visit to Trondheim, they lost 5-1, and they have lost four of the clubs' last five league meetings.

Despite Sarpsborg's problems in front of goal, I think this will be an entertaining game, and it's a match that Rosenborg should win. I'll back the hosts to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.0621/20 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.