Football Bet of the Day: Dinamo to fall flat

BATE to avoid defeat

Dinamo Minsk v BATE Borisov

Saturday 19 June, 18:45

Inter Turku did their bit for us in Finland last night, but SJK let us down as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat and nixed our BTTS bet. Next time we go to Seinajoki, we'll have words.

Now, do you remember when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the Belarusian Premier League was the only football show in town? Well, the league is back underway this season, and we're checking in with last season's runners-up BATE Borisov.

The Yellow-Blues have made another decent start to the campaign. They have lost just one of their first 12 games, and they have rattled in 26 goals in 12 matches. On the road, they are a little more circumspect, with just six goals scored in four outings, but only four conceded. If it wasn't for runaway leaders Shakhtyor (who have won all 13 games), BATE would be in a great position to challenge for their 16th league title.

Tonight's opponents Dinamo Minsk have the second-best defensive record in the division, with just seven goals conceded. Their home form is patchy, with two defeats in the last four games at the Stadyen Traktar. There don't tend to be lots of goals in Dinamo home matches - an Over 3.5 Goals bet has only landed in two of the last 20 PL games.

This fixture ended 0-0 in November, and you have to go back to 2013 for the last time BATE lost a league match at Dinamo. I'll use the Bet Builder on the Sportsbook (see offer below) to back BATE/Draw Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.824/5. That covers 0-0, 1-1, and wins of 1-0, 2-0 and 2-1 for BATE.