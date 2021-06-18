Football Bet of the Day: Defences to get Inter trouble

Finns to fail at the back

Inter Turku v SJK

Friday 18 June, 16:30

CA Guemes maintained their reputation for being hard to beat last night in Argentina, as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at San Telmo. It gave us a half-win, but we'll take it, and we've only had one losing bet so far this week.

We'll take our winnings and head to Finland, because the Veikkausliga season continues apace. Second-placed Inter Turku are in action against mid-table SJK, and I think both teams can find the net.

SJK, from the city of Seinajoki, finished a respectable seventh in the top tier last term, and they have made another solid start to the campaign. They have lost just two of their seven league games so far, and one of those was against the champions and table-toppers HJK Helsinki. They have won both of their away matches so far, and they have found the net at least once in five of their seven outings.

Inter Turku finished second behind HJK last season, and they are trying to chase them down again. A 1-0 defeat at KuPS saw them slip four points off the title pace, and interestingly for our purposes, they have kept just one clean sheet in seven league games this season. Both teams have found the net in five of those seven outings.

Both Teams To Score is trading at a healthy 2.166/5 here, and I think that's the way to go, especially when you consider that BTTS has landed in four of the clubs' last five meetings.