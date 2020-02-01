Football Bet of the Day: Eagles and Sparrowhawks to fly high

Rizespor v Besiktas

Saturday 14:00

In Istanbul yesterday, Basaksehir beat Genclerbirligi 3-1 to land our BTTS bet. It means we've won 3/5 through this week and are looking to raise our game this weekend.

Today we're sticking in Turkey for the Super Lig match between 11th-placed Rizespor and seventh-placed Besiktas. This fixture finished 7-2 to the visitors last season and, though both outfits have changed coach since then, we fancy Over 2.5 Goals to land again this afternoon.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 6/10 at Yeni Rize Şehir Stadium this term, with three of the most recent four getting over the line.

Visiting Besiktas have smashed through Over 2.5 Goals on 7/9 road trips this season, including each of the last three. The Black Eagles start as favourites to beat the Sparrowhawks but, having conceded at least twice in six of those nine matches, we're not sure they'll have everything their own way, so our preferred bet is on the goals markets.