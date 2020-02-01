To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Eagles and Sparrowhawks to fly high

Turkey football fans
The Sparrowhawks meet the Black Eagles over Turkey today
Tobias Gourlay enjoyed his day in Turkey yesterday and is sticking around for one of today's Super Lig matches

"Besiktas have smashed through Over 2.5 Goals on 7/9 road trips this season"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.82] in Rizespor v Besiktas

Rizespor v Besiktas
Saturday 14:00

In Istanbul yesterday, Basaksehir beat Genclerbirligi 3-1 to land our BTTS bet. It means we've won 3/5 through this week and are looking to raise our game this weekend.

Today we're sticking in Turkey for the Super Lig match between 11th-placed Rizespor and seventh-placed Besiktas. This fixture finished 7-2 to the visitors last season and, though both outfits have changed coach since then, we fancy Over 2.5 Goals to land again this afternoon.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 6/10 at Yeni Rize Şehir Stadium this term, with three of the most recent four getting over the line.

Visiting Besiktas have smashed through Over 2.5 Goals on 7/9 road trips this season, including each of the last three. The Black Eagles start as favourites to beat the Sparrowhawks but, having conceded at least twice in six of those nine matches, we're not sure they'll have everything their own way, so our preferred bet is on the goals markets.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 12pts
Returned: 11.04pts
P/L: -0.96pts

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [1.82] in Rizespor v Besiktas

Turkish Super League: Rizespor v Besiktas (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Saturday 1 February, 2.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

