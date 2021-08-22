Football Bet of the Day: Iraola won't enjoy Basque return

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano

Sunday 22 August, 16:00

Live on LaLigaTV

We fell just short in Spain last night, as Granada picked up cards in both halves, but Valencia waited until after the break before coming to the referee's attention.

We'll stay in Spain, and go for a less complex bet, as Real Sociedad play their first home game of the La Liga season against unfancied Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo won promotion last season by negotiating the playoffs (they finished sixth in the regular season) and they are expected to struggle at a higher level. That said, coach Andoni Iraola is a rising star. He is well known to Real Sociedad fans, as he played many times at full-back for their old Basque foes Athletic Club. Iraola worked wonders by leading Mirandes to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 2019, and he got Rayo promoted at the first attempt. With a limited squad, good coaching will be of paramount importance.

Rayo made a poor start to the campaign as they were brushed aside 3-0 at Sevilla on the opening weekend, and it didn't exactly help that goalkeeper Luca Zidane (yes, that's right, he's Zizou's boy) was sent off in the 16th minute. Zidane will be suspended, but there is some good news, with Jose Angel Pozo and Esteban Saveljich in contention after injury.

La Real lost 4-2 at Barcelona last weekend, and were largely disappointing, but they should respond well to having fans back at Anoeta. Imanol's side are boosted by the return of star striker Alexander Isak from a knee injury, and the Swedish international will be keen to build on last season's performances, a campaign that saw him net 17 La Liga goals.

Rayo are trying to reinforce in the transfer market, but there should be a big quality gap here, and La Real have won six of their last ten league games in San Sebastian. With Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal wreaking havoc, this should be a comfortable home win, so I'll back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5. If La Real win by two goals or more, we pick up a winner, but if they scrape a one-goal victory, our stake is returned. We only lose if Rayo avoid defeat.