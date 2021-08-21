Football Bet of the Day: Bordalas to bring on the battle

Expect bumps and bruises in Saturday showdown

Granada v Valencia

Saturday 21 August, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV

Tipping can be a tricky business, so it's nice when things go well. Our BTTS bet in the Republic of Ireland last night landed in the first 14 minutes, which meant we could enjoy the rest of the evening in the knowledge we had an odds-against winner. Finn Harps went on to pull off a shock win against St. Patrick's Athletic, by the way.

We'll head to Spain now for a bet that's a little bit different. We're checking out Granada v Valencia, and we're not interested in who wins or how many goals there are. We're choosing violence, and concentrating on the cards markets.

Jose Bordalas is the new coach of Valencia, and he is already putting his stamp on the way they play. Bordalas was hugely successful with Getafe, largely because he made them into a rough, tough and uncompromising unit that was happy to pick up stacks of yellow and red cards.

Last season in La Liga, Bordalas' team picked up 114 yellow cards and seven red cards.

So, surely Bordalas won't need to do that with a higher quality of player? Well, if last weekend's clash with his old club Getafe is anything to go by, it appears he is using the same toolbox. Valencia had Hugo Guilamon sent off in the third minute for an X-rated challenge, and Valencia's 1-0 win ended with a total of eight cautions and two dismissals.

Granada are no angels either. Last term, the team from Los Carmenes collected 96 yellow cards and six reds. They were fairly well behaved last weekend in their 0-0 draw at Villarreal, picking up only one caution, but Bordalas' teams have a habit of drawing the opposition into a scrap.

I also consulted Betfair's resident cards expert Mark O'Haire (a regular on this site and on our podcast Football Only Bettor) and he tells me that referee Carlos De Cerro Grande averages 5.43 cards per game, has shown five cards or more in 12 of his 21 La Liga games since the start of last season, and has shown both teams two cards or more in 12 of those 21 matches.

We could play this safe and go for 50+ Bookings Points on the Sportsbook at 1.9110/11, but I'll be greedier here and go for both teams to pick up at least one card in each half at 3.259/4. This could be another brutal encounter involving Bordalas.