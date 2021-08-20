Football Bet of the Day: Fun at Finn Park

Friday night fireworks in prospect

Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic

Friday 20 August, 20:00

Tottenham effectively sent a team of children to face a team that finished in Portugal's top five last season, and they paid the price last night, taking us down with them in a 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira.



We move on to the Republic of Ireland, because title-chasing St. Patrick's Athletic are visiting Finn Harps, and I suspect we'll see a few goals in Ballybofey.

St. Pat's certainly aren't out of the title reckoning. They have played a game more than leaders Shamrock Rovers, and they trail by three points, but there is still time to turn things around. Alan Mathews' side has won four of the last five in the Irish Premier Division, although the only blip in that time was a potentially costly 3-1 loss at Shamrock Rovers.

One thing worth noting for our purposes is the Supersaints' leaky defence. They have shipped 25 goals in 24 games, which is the worst record in the top four, and both teams have found the net in seven of their last ten league matches. If you look at their away games at this level, a BTTS bet has landed in nine of the last ten.

Finn Harps have just won back-to-back matches at Sligo Rovers and Longford Town, boosting their hopes of avoiding relegation danger. Although they are the outsiders tonight, they'll feel they can at least get on the scoreboard, as they have found the net in nine of their last 11 league matches. A BTTS bet has landed in four of the last six league matches at Finn Park.