Football Bet of the Day: Visitors to get a right Real hiding

Champions to show their swagger

Real Madrid v Alaves

Saturday 28 November, 20:00

There was French frustration for us in Ligue 1 last night, as Strasbourg and Rennes played out a 1-1 draw, leaving us a goal short. Strasbourg played a good chunk of the game with ten men, and Rennes failed to make the most of their chances, posting an Expected Goals figure of 2.26 and scoring just once.

We don't often get to include Real Madrid in this column, but seeing as Dan Fitch has left them out of his excellent La Liga preview this week, we'll head to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to see the Spanish champions take on Alaves.

Real have been struggling in La Liga, but they were outstanding in Wednesday's vital 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League. Los Merengues played with authority and composure from the get-go, Eden Hazard played with devastating simplicity, and Toni Kroos ran the midfield engine room alongside Luka Modric.

That victory was achieved without Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde or Karim Benzema, with none of that trio likely to feature tonight. Nacho stepped up in defence on Wednesday, coach Zinedine Zidane could bring back Casemiro as a starter in midfield, and Mariano Diaz scored last weekend at Villarreal.

Alaves have lost seven of their last ten away games in La Liga, and their captain Manu Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19. They have won just four of their last 27 road matches at this level. Overall, Pablo Machin's side has collected just ten points from ten games.

We have to make a leap of faith here, as Real haven't made a great start to their title defence. However, they showed they can shine without key players on Wednesday, and I'll back them to do that again. Let's back them -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at a generous 2.15.