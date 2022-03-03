Football Bet of the Day: Manuel's men to make it

Betis to seal final spot

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano

Thursday 03 March, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

It took until after half time, but Bochum and Freiburg both found the net in their DFB Pokal quarter-final, giving us back-to-back winners. We've succeeded in the French Cup and the German Cup this week, so now we'll go for the hat-trick in Spain's Copa del Rey.

Real Betis suffered a bitter defeat against local rivals Sevilla at the weekend, but they are still in the Europa League and are still on track to qualify for next season's Champions League, so no-one will be panicking at the Benito Villamarin. The Seville club is 2-1 up from the first leg of their cup semi-final against Rayo Vallecano, and I'm backing them to make it through to the final.

Betis have won nine of their last 13 competitive games, and at home they have won eight of their last 12 outings in all competitions. Players like Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been wonderfully creative, and coach Manuel Pellegrini has led the team in a way that befits a man of his pedigree and experience.

Rayo Vallecano are also superbly coached by Andoni Iraola, and they are one positive result away from the club's first ever final in this tournament. However, there are recent signs that the group is running out of steam. The club from the outskirts of Madrid has lost six of the last seven in all competitions, and they have already lost twice to tonight's opponents.

Iraola's side has lost the last two away games at Celta Vigo and Elche, and they are without veteran striker Falcao because of injury. Even though Betis are 1.84/5 to take the win in the second leg, I still think that's a good price for a team that's playing so well against a side in poor form.