Football Bet of the Day: Both teams can Streich

Cup clash will entertain

Bochum v Freiburg

Wednesday 02 March, 19:45

We had to wait a while, but Nice came through for us in the end as they beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 to cover the Handicap, and at nine corners to two they won the Corners Match Bet comfortably too.

We'll swap the French Cup for the German Cup now, because Bochum are up against Freiburg in the DFB Pokal, and there's a rare semi-final spot up for grabs.

Bochum are having a tremendous season. With 29 points on the board, last season's Bundesliga 2. champions are only a few results away from securing their safety in the top flight ahead of next season. At home, they have been particularly good, losing just three times. Indeed, they smashed Bayern last month by four goals to one at the Ruhrstadion.

Freiburg are doing even better. They are improbably still in the mix for Champions League qualification, and they now find themselves just two wins away from a showpiece final in Berlin. They are in terrific form, having won four of their last six competitive games, including a 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim in the previous round. Charismatic coach Christian Streich continues to work wonders.

Both Teams To Score is trading at 1.865/6 here, and despite the enormity of the occasion, I think this could be quite a chaotic encounter. Freiburg have scored in 18 of their last 21 competitive games, and Bochum have scored in 14 of their last 21. When the teams met at the Ruhrstadion in the league, the hosts won 2-1.