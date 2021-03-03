Football Bet of the Day: Bulls and Wolves are evenly matched

German heavyweights to keep jabbing

RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg

Wednesday 03 March, 19:45

It was something of a rollercoaster ride for us in Italy last night, as our boys Monza fell behind early, led by half time, but had to ultimately settle for a 2-2 draw at Frosinone. Our stake was returned, and we're effectively where we were at the start of the week. Slow and steady wins the race, as the old saying goes.

We're heading to Germany now, because there's a fascinating DFB Cup quarter-final on the cards between RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg. Neither club is seen as traditional or indeed overly popular by the majority of German football fans, but you can't deny that both are having excellent seasons.

Leipzig are keen to win this, having lost the final to Bayern a couple of seasons ago. Bayern have tumbled out already, and so there is a genuine chance to lift the trophy in Berlin later this season. RBL haven't won major silverware since coming into existence in 2009, and they will feel they are well placed. They have lost just three times in the Bundesliga this term, and they have won their last five top-flight games, a run that has cut their deficit in the title race to just two points. Outstanding coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed he will take this game incredibly seriously.

Wolfsburg won the Bundesliga title in the year that Leipzig were formed, and they lifted the DFB Cup as recently as 2015. They have pared back their spending (chief backers Volkswagen have tightened their belts) but they have still put together a talented and committed squad.

Oliver Glasner's side hasn't conceded a goal in their last eight competitive matches, and consistency of selection has seen die Wölfe find rhythm and cohesion. They are third in the Bundesliga, and deservedly so.

Leipzig have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga (their opponents have the best), and Wolfsburg simply aren't giving up goals at the moment. This will be tense and tight, and four of the clubs' last five meetings have featured fewer than three goals. Under 2.5 Goals is trading at 2.1211/10 here, and I think that's a great price.