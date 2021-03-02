To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Monza to race to victory

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi is backing Monza's charge for promotion

We're off to Italy this afternoon, and Kev's catching up with a Milan old boys' reunion in Serie B.

"Monza have only lost two of their 15 matches, while Frosinone have only won two of their last 15."

Back Monza Draw No Bet at 1.758/11

Promotion chasers to take the points

Frosinone v Monza
Tuesday 02 March, 16:00

Rio Ave didn't quite do the business for us last night, but putting half a point on Under 2.5 Goals rescued us, as Benfica ran out 2-0 winners. We'll take the money and run all the way to Italy, because Monza are hoping to take a step towards promotion to Serie A by winning at Frosinone.

Monza are the pet project of former Milan supremo and Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. They were promoted last term as Serie C champions, and they have former Milan player and coach Christian Brocchi leading the side. The Rossoneri connection extends to the playing staff, as former Milan players Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli are in the squad.

Monza are second in the table, just three points off top spot, and they have won five of their most recent eight away games, including three of the last four. Overall, Monza have lost just two of their last 15 matches.

Frosinone have fairly recent experience of Serie A, but they are closer to the dropzone than the automatic promotion spots. They have won just eight of their 25 games, and they were just hammered 4-0 at Cremonese. They have won just two of their last 15 outings, and they haven't won at home since the first week of December.

I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet here at 1.758/11, which means a draw would see our stake returned, and we only lose if Monza lose.

FBOTD 2021 P/L

Points Staked: 29
Points Returned: 21.61
P/L: -7.39 points

