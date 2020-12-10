Football Bet of the Day: Molde to be caught in Viennese whirl

Rapid to zoom into last 32

Rapid Vienna v Molde

Thursday 10 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport

35-year-old Rodolph Austin is getting a bigger and better Christmas present from us now, after he netted a 90th-minute winner for Esbjerg at Vendsyssel last night. Their 2-1 won was a nailbiting one, but we'll take the money and run.

We'll head to Austria, because the battle to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League is reaching a nailbiting conclusion between Rapid Vienna and Molde, and we could well see a few goals.

Rapid's campaign got off to a disappointing start, as they blew a lead in a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal. They then lost 1-0 at Molde, before a pair of victories against Dundalk got them back in the race. A 4-1 hammering at the Emirates has left them needing a win against Molde to make the last 32.

Molde also beat Dundalk twice and lost twice to Arsenal, and a defeat of any description in the Austrian capital will see them tumble out of the competition. Their away record at this level is pretty poor - they have lost eight of their last ten road games in the UEL.

Rapid are going well in the Austrian Bundesliga (they are just two points off top spot) and their home record is strong. They held the champions Salzburg to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadion, and they hammered the current league leaders LASK 3-0. Their only home defeat this term was against Arsenal.

With forwards like Taxiarchis Fountas and Ercan Kara, Rapid have the firepower to get the result they need, and I'll back them to win at 2.226/5.