Football Bet of the Day: Molde to be caught in Viennese whirl
We're chasing a third straight winner on FBOTD, and Kev's going for an odds-against pick in Austria.
"Rapid have beaten LASK and held Salzburg in Vienna, and they have the forwards to trouble Molde here."
Rapid to zoom into last 32
Rapid Vienna v Molde
Thursday 10 December, 17:55
Live on BT Sport
35-year-old Rodolph Austin is getting a bigger and better Christmas present from us now, after he netted a 90th-minute winner for Esbjerg at Vendsyssel last night. Their 2-1 won was a nailbiting one, but we'll take the money and run.
We'll head to Austria, because the battle to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League is reaching a nailbiting conclusion between Rapid Vienna and Molde, and we could well see a few goals.
Rapid's campaign got off to a disappointing start, as they blew a lead in a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal. They then lost 1-0 at Molde, before a pair of victories against Dundalk got them back in the race. A 4-1 hammering at the Emirates has left them needing a win against Molde to make the last 32.
Molde also beat Dundalk twice and lost twice to Arsenal, and a defeat of any description in the Austrian capital will see them tumble out of the competition. Their away record at this level is pretty poor - they have lost eight of their last ten road games in the UEL.
Rapid are going well in the Austrian Bundesliga (they are just two points off top spot) and their home record is strong. They held the champions Salzburg to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadion, and they hammered the current league leaders LASK 3-0. Their only home defeat this term was against Arsenal.
With forwards like Taxiarchis Fountas and Ercan Kara, Rapid have the firepower to get the result they need, and I'll back them to win at 2.226/5.
2020 P/L
Points Staked: 175
Points Returned: 159.34
P/L: -15.66 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site