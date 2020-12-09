Football Bet of the Day: Great Danes set to strike
After an odds-against success in Brazil, Kev's looking for a winner in Denmark.
"Esbjerg are starting to show their quality at this level, and they have won their last five league matches."
In-form visitors to keep pushing
Vendsyssel v Esbjerg
Wednesday 09 December, 18:30
We received a Brazilian boost last night, as our BTTS bet landed inside 27 minutes. For the record, America Mineiro beat Sampaio Correia 2-1, but we were long gone by then.
We'll head to Denmark now, mainly to pick up a massive tin of Danish Butter Cookies before Christmas, but also to watch the second-tier clash between Vendsyssel and Esbjerg.
Esbjerg have the momentum, having won five games in a row in the league. They have scored at least twice in all of those victories, and they are now just five points behind the divisional leaders Viborg.
If you look at their away form, they have won three of the last four road matches, and they haven't lost on the road for nearly three months.
Conversely, Vendsyssel are second-bottom, and on a rough run. If Skive weren't so unremittingly awful, they'd be bottom of the standings. Their 2-1 win over Silkeborg last time out was their first since late September, and they have lost six of their last nine outings. They have lost two of their last four matches at the Nord Energi Arena.
Esbjerg were relegated from the Superliga last season, and they are starting to show their quality, and they should win this. Their price of 1.855/6 in the Match Odds market seems a touch generous, so let's take advantage.
2020 P/L
Points Staked: 174
Points Returned: 155.35
P/L: -16.51 points
