Football Bet of the Day: Bright Brazilian attacks to shine

Crunch clash to entertain

America Mineiro v Sampaio Correia

Tuesday 08 December, 22:15

Okay fine, Andrej Kramaric is off the Christmas card list. Hoffenheim won 3-1 against Augsburg last night, and the Croatian didn't score any of them, even though he was heavily involved.

Shaking our heads and tutting, we slope off to Brazil. There's a tasty clash between title rivals America Mineiro and Sampaio Correia, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

America have won the Serie B title twice before, most recently in 2017, and they have been state champions 16 times in Minas Gerais. This term they are four points behind the division's leaders Chapecoense, with 12 rounds remaining. A run of three wins in eight has slowed their progress, and interestingly for our purposes, they have still scored in six of those games, while conceding in five of them.

Third-placed Sampaio Correia are only three points worse off, and have the joint-best attacking record in the division. They have scored in seven of their last eight games, but have only kept one clean sheet in that spell. If you look at their recent games against fellow promotion contenders, they didn't hold back or dig in. They won 3-2 at Juventude and lost 3-1 at home to Chapecoense.

America's last five home games have all seen both teams score, and at 2.1411/10, I think backing that outcome is an attractive play.