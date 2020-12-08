To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Bright Brazilian attacks to shine

Brazilian football fans
We're off to Brazil tonight

We're looking for an odds-against winner in Brazil tonight, and Kev believes both defences will be breached.

"America's last five home games have seen both teams score, and they are up against one of the best attacking sides in the division."

Back Both Teams To Score at 2.1411/10

Crunch clash to entertain

America Mineiro v Sampaio Correia
Tuesday 08 December, 22:15

Okay fine, Andrej Kramaric is off the Christmas card list. Hoffenheim won 3-1 against Augsburg last night, and the Croatian didn't score any of them, even though he was heavily involved.

Shaking our heads and tutting, we slope off to Brazil. There's a tasty clash between title rivals America Mineiro and Sampaio Correia, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

America have won the Serie B title twice before, most recently in 2017, and they have been state champions 16 times in Minas Gerais. This term they are four points behind the division's leaders Chapecoense, with 12 rounds remaining. A run of three wins in eight has slowed their progress, and interestingly for our purposes, they have still scored in six of those games, while conceding in five of them.

Third-placed Sampaio Correia are only three points worse off, and have the joint-best attacking record in the division. They have scored in seven of their last eight games, but have only kept one clean sheet in that spell. If you look at their recent games against fellow promotion contenders, they didn't hold back or dig in. They won 3-2 at Juventude and lost 3-1 at home to Chapecoense.

America's last five home games have all seen both teams score, and at 2.1411/10, I think backing that outcome is an attractive play.

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 173
Points Returned: 155.35
P/L: -17.65 points

Recommended bets

