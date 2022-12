Brentford v Tottenham (Boxing Day, 12:30) - Kane again

The first Premier League encounter for six weeks sees Spurs travel across the capital to Brentford, an opponent they gained four points from last term.

If that suggests Antonio Conte's side have a good track record against the Bees - and they do - the timing of this clash is additionally pertinent, with Tottenham last losing on Boxing Day all the way back in 2003.

Harry Kane is also clearly a fan of St Stephen, scoring more top-flight goals on the 26th than any other player, and after a week of rest and a week of training, the forward is raring to go.



He has scored as many match winners this season as Erling Haaland (5).

Whoever scores first in West London could be key because Spurs have accrued a league-high number of points after falling behind. Brentford conversely aren't great when chasing a game, picking up a meagre four points from a losing position.

Back Harry Kane to score anytime @ 11/10

Crystal Palace v Fulham (Boxing Day, 15:00) - Back with a bang apiece

Fulham went into the break ruing back-to-back defeats that were both decided in added-on time and winless in three there is a concern that gravity is beginning to take hold on a side that impressively carried their promotion form into this season.

Naturally, in Aleksandar Mitrovic, there is always hope and firepower, and the burly Serb will return from international duties determined to kick-off part two of 2022/23 in the same prolific manner he began the first, scoring six in six across the opening month.

Against Palace he will fancy his chances, given that no side have been dispossessed more than Patrick Vieira's men, a grim stat that partly explains why they've kept only three clean sheets since August.

Fulham too have managed the same meagre number of shut-outs, and with the Eagles boasting an attacking threat of their own, in Wilfried Zaha, this one screams a draw.

Hopefully it's an entertaining one.

Take a punt on a score-draw @ 10/3

Everton v Wolves (Boxing Day, 15:00) - Cold turkey leftovers

Wolves are rock-bottom of the league and are dead-last in the fair play table too, so the cards and corners market should be of interest, especially as Everton haven't exactly been saintly either to date.

The potential for a spot-kick stands out, with referee Craig Pawson awarding a penalty in every other game he's officiated and you can get 15/8 for that trend to continue at Goodison.

Really though, how can we overlook that both sides have consistently struggled to score this season?



Wolves have notched every 169 minutes, and you can conceivably cook a small turkey in that time. The Toffees have found the back of the net every 122 minutes.

Under 2.5 goals offers up 6/10

Leicester v Newcastle (Boxing Day, 15:00) - Match of the day

This has all the ingredients to be a Christmas cracker, with the Magpies flying high and Leicester finally remembering that they're Leicester.

After starting their campaign so horrendously, the Foxes have lost only once in their last six and they will further improve when their attacking roster rediscover their scoring boots. No other team has relied more on goals from midfield.

Jamie Vardy's four goals in six from his most recent meetings with Newcastle therefore bodes well.



The visitors meanwhile have no such concerns about depending on individuals, with 12 different scorers to this point a league high. Even so, Miguel Almiron warrants a mention, directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Premier League outings.



No stranger to clean sheets themselves, Newcastle do have a propensity to lose concentration late-on. Ten of the 12 goals they've conceded this term have come in the second half.





A bet builder of Vardy to score and for Leicester to win the second period is a shout @ 22/5

Southampton v Brighton (Boxing Day, 15:00) - All new Saints?

Elsewhere on site, Brighton's Leandro Trussard is being backed to score in a win for the Seagulls and that's a sensible bet considering that the Belgian has converted five times on the road in 2022/23. He's steadily gaining a reputation as an away-day specialist.

Yet still, there are nagging doubts about this game that focus on Southampton's appointment of Nathan Jones in November. Because for all that the Saints flailed and disappointed right up to their World Cup hiatus, the possibility of a 'new manager bounce' makes the hosts something of an unknown quantity here.

This is especially true given that Southampton only had two players head to Qatar, both returning fairly early, which means that essentially Jones has enjoyed a pre-season with the entirety of his new squad, laying out his ideas, setting them up just so.

With this in mind perhaps it's best to stay on safer ground, by acknowledging that Brighton have a consistently high corner count all season. Even minus their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister they won't veer too far from their 6.4 average. Go for over 5.5 corners for the visitors.

Brighton's propensity to score early is worth considering too.





Roll the dice on Brighton scoring first @ 8/11

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Boxing Day, 17:30) - Forward thinking

Two wins from two under Unai Emery has completely changed the complexion of Villa's campaign, rocketing them into mid-table in the process. It's a recovery that will likely continue well into 2023.

But first comes a huge test in the form of a Liverpool side that is hell-bent on reclaiming their top four residency after enduring a frankly odd first half to their season that saw them vulnerable one week and formidable the next. Two victories going into the break has made their aim possible, if difficult.

Both sides being in form is reflected in their strikers, both of whom should be backed to perform at Villa Park.

Darwin Nunez is fast dispensing with the notion that he is an ill-fit for Jurgen Klopp's mandate, scoring twice when signing off for Qatar, then bagging another brace this week in a friendly.

Danny Ings meanwhile boasts four in four and will be a key figure for Emery going forward.

A bet builder of Ings to have one or more shots on target, and Nunez to have two is tempting @ 11/4

Arsenal v West Ham (Boxing Day, 20:00) - Same old story

Gabriel Jesus' injury lay-off could very feasibly be seismic for Arsenal, the Brazilian's 11 direct goal involvements amounting to a third of their tally in the league. It's a set-back that swings momentum to Manchester City in the title race.

Yet narrowing our focus to the here and now, there is no reason to believe the Gunners cannot carry on where they left off, for the short-term at least, with Eddie Nketiah expected to come in and very possibly prosper.

Somewhat surprisingly, the England under 21 international has racked up a phenomenal return on home soil, scoring 10 in his last 10 starts at the Emirates and all from just 15 shots on target. The 23-year-old is 5/4 to score anytime.

Jesus' absence can also be compensated by Martin Odegaard, whose 78% shot accuracy is the best of any player who has scored four or more.

In stark comparison, the Hammers have woefully lacked such a clinical edge, their 4.5% chance conversion rate the second worst in the league. As for manager David Moyes, he has taken sides to Arsenal on 21 occasions previously. He is yet to win.





Arsenal/Arsenal is worth a punt @ 13/10

Chelsea v Bournemouth (Dec 27th, 17:30) - Patience is key





The Blues typically take their time to get going, scoring 11 of their 17 this term after the break. Indeed, they last scored in the first half six games ago at Villa Park.

The Cherries, meanwhile, were enjoying a purple patch in front of goal before their momentum was rudely interrupted. In their last three outings, Gary O'Neil's men averaged 2.6 goals per 90 which is a big hike from the 0.8 per 90 for the rest of their season.

Even so, their 8.1 shots per game ratio remains the lowest in the league, and by some distance.

Raheem Sterling will fancy his chances on his international return, the England ace scoring more times against Bournemouth than any other team. Just don't expect Chelsea's home win to happen easily or quickly.





A bet builder of Chelsea to win by exactly two goals and no to a goal being scored in both halves is well-priced @ 9/1

Man United v Nottingham Forest (Dec 27th, 20:00) - The Bruno show

Erik Ten Hag will have been delighted to see so many of his players excel in Qatar, with United's English contingent all impressing and Casemiro orchestrating proceedings centrally for Brazil. Patrice Evra insists the 30-year-old can take the Red Devils far.

It is the continuation of Bruno Fernandes' fine form however that may arguably benefit United the most, the Portuguese schemer stepping out of Ronaldo's shadow on the biggest stage of them all and contributing five direct goal involvements.

For his club this term, Fernandes has posted a joint league high of 5.7 shots per game from outside the box and has averaged 2.5 key passes per 90. If he plays well, United tend to.

At the back though there are concerns, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane still to return and Harry Maguire fighting off illness. With Forest a notably improved proposition of late that suggests the hosts won't have everything their way this Christmas.

United should be fancied but back BTTS @ 9/10

Leeds v Manchester City (Dec 28th, 20:00) - Rebooted





It should put the fear of a deity into Leeds that while 133 top-flight superstars have been having World Cup adventures Erling Haaland has spent the whole time rebooting in a lab. Now free of the niggles that saw the Norwegian played sparingly going into the break, he will be looking to extend on a scoring return that truly astounds.

No-one gets close to Haaland's stats but with 0.91 goals per 90, Rodrigo is at least in the next postcode and he is the greatest threat to a City side revving up for another title challenge. The Spanish international has fired 40.9% of Leeds' goals in 2022/23.

It's the visitors though who should be backed, and with a league-high of 17.6 shots undertaken per game expect Illan Meslier to have a very busy evening.