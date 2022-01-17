Football Bet of the Day: Portuguese peril for defenders

Dodgy defences on show

Portimonense v Vitoria Guimaraes

Monday 17 January, 20:15

It's nice to kick off a year in style, and both Tobias and I are in profit after he made a sterling start to 2022. Standard's late leveller at Anderlecht landed his BTTS bet, and he's already well in profit for the campaign as he peruses the Belgian booze list.

We'll kick off our week in Portugal, because two out-of-form sides do battle, as Portimonense take on Vitoria Guimaraes.

Portimonense have made a poor start to the year, and have lost their last three games in league and cup. They were dumped out of the Portuguese Cup at home by second-tier Mafra, conceding four goals in the process. Defending has been their weakness of late, with nine goals leaked in the last three outings, and a run of five competitive games without a clean sheet.

Portimonense are still seventh in the standings, and tonight's opponents Vitoria Guimaraes are only a place below them, but they aren't in great form either. They have won just three of their last ten competitive matches, and they haven't kept a clean sheet since mid-October.

A BTTS bet has landed in 10 of Vitoria's last 14 games in all competitions, and Portimonense's defensive collapse means both teams have scored in their last five outings.