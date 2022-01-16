Football Bet of the Day Tips BTTS in Belgium

Anderlecht v Standard

Sunday 17:30 (Live on Mola TV)

In Turkey yesterday, Antalyaspor drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce to land our BTTS bet and ensure we'll finish our first week of 2022 in the black.

We're looking for another BTTS winner in Belgium this evening as Anderlecht entertain Standard Liege in the top-tier First Division A.

Anderlecht are third in the table, but have notched just a couple of clean sheets from 10 league appearances at Lotto Park this term. Vincent Kompany's men have scored and conceded in 8/10. Dipping back into last term, BTTS has been the right bet in 14/16 here.

Standard Liege are down in 15th but their away record is an even W4-D2-L4. They have scored at least once in 9/10 and BTTS has landed in 7/10 - including all of the last six road trips. Those six games included four visits to the teams all around Anderlecht in the table (second, fourth, fifth) and we're betting on a similar result this afternoon.