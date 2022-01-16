To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day Tips BTTS in Belgium

Belgium football fans
Lotto Park is the place to be in Belgium this afternoon

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see goals at both ends as Anderlecht take on Standard Liege in Belgium

"Standard have scored at least once in 9/10 away games and BTTS has landed in 7/10"

Back Both Teams To Score in Anderlecht v Standard @ 1.768/11

Anderlecht v Standard
Sunday 17:30 (Live on Mola TV)

In Turkey yesterday, Antalyaspor drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce to land our BTTS bet and ensure we'll finish our first week of 2022 in the black.

We're looking for another BTTS winner in Belgium this evening as Anderlecht entertain Standard Liege in the top-tier First Division A.

Anderlecht are third in the table, but have notched just a couple of clean sheets from 10 league appearances at Lotto Park this term. Vincent Kompany's men have scored and conceded in 8/10. Dipping back into last term, BTTS has been the right bet in 14/16 here.

Standard Liege are down in 15th but their away record is an even W4-D2-L4. They have scored at least once in 9/10 and BTTS has landed in 7/10 - including all of the last six road trips. Those six games included four visits to the teams all around Anderlecht in the table (second, fourth, fifth) and we're betting on a similar result this afternoon.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 6pts
Returned: 7.98pts
P/L: +1.98pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Anderlecht v Standard @ 1.768/11

Belgian First Division A: Anderlecht v Standard (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 16 January, 5.30pm

