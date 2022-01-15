Football Bet of the Day: Have fun with Fenerbahce

Antalyaspor v Fenerbahce

Saturday 16:00

In Turkey yesterday, our BTTS bet paid out within 15 minutes of kick-off. A Goztepe penalty made it 1-1 and we could turn our attention early to... Turkey again.

Fifteenth-placed Antalyaspor are hosting fifth-placed Fenerbahce and we reckon both teams can score in this one too.

BTTS has been the right bet on all of Fenerbahce's last seven road trips (W2-D3-L3). Fener start as favourites to beat their lowly hosts today, but they are on a run of eight straight away games without a clean sheet and might not have everything their own way.

Antalyaspor might be low down the table, but they have scored at least once in all of their first ten home matches of the campaign. BTTS has landed in 7/10 and, with Fenerbahce's leaky backline firmly in mind, we fancy the underdogs can grab a goal today and help make it 8/11.