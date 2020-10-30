Football Bet of the Day: Dragons to dominate

Champions to show their quality

Pacos de Ferreira v Porto

Friday 30 October, 20:30

Football can be a baffling business sometimes, and I don't think anyone could've looked at the form of Sirius and AIK in Sweden and expected them to produce a goalless draw. Scratching our heads, we move on.

We'll head to Portugal, because champions Porto are visiting Pacos de Ferreira, and I think the Dragons can breathe some fire.

Porto beat Olympiakos 2-0 in midweek in the Champions League, and while it was a tight contest for the most part, Sergio Conceicao's team fully deserved their victory. In a tight group, Porto have every chance of sneaking through to the last 16 behind a Manchester City side that is already dominating the section.

Domestically, Porto haven't hit top gear yet. They edged out Gil Vicente 1-0 in their last game, and the incredibly competitive Conceicao will have been delighted by the clean sheet, after his side leaked three goals against Maritimo and two against Sporting.

It's worth noting that Porto have won eight of their last 12 away games in the league, and they have only lost two of their last 34 meetings with tonight's opponents. Pacos de Ferreira have collected just five points from five games in the league. If you look at their recent home form, the last five league matches at the Estadio da Capital do Movel have featured defeats to Braga, Sporting and Porto. You have to go back to March 2018 for their last home win against any of the big hitters.

Porto are dealing with a packed fixture list, but they have the resources to cope, and I think they'll win here with room to spare.