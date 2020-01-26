Football Bet of the Day: Eagles to soar

Champions to cruise again

Pacos de Ferreira v Benfica

Sunday 26 January, 17:30

It proved to be a Bavarian battering for Schalke, as they went down 5-0 last night at a ruthless Bayern Munich. If only Schalke had been more clinical early on: Suat Serdar failed to punish an early mistake from Manuel Neuer, and Rabbi Matondo struck the crossbar with a deflected effort. Our BTTS bet was not to be.

We finish our journey in Portugal. Champions Benfica have won their last 14 matches in the Primeira Liga, a sequence that has taken Bruno Lage's side seven points clear at the top. Tonight they visit struggling Pacos de Ferreira, and I think that winning streak will be extended.

Benfica have brushed off the summer loss of wonderkid Joao Felix, and have won all but one of their league games this term. Ten of those 16 wins have been by two goals or more. Pizzi has been outstanding in midfield, while Carlos Vinicius has taken the attacking responsibility. The Lisbon giants have conceded just six league goals in 17 matches.

Pacos de Ferreira are just two points above the dropzone, and have lost nine times already. While they haven't conceded a goal in their last four league outings, it's worth noting they've only scored twice in that sequence. They were thrashed 5-0 at Benfica in August, and they've also lost 2-0 to Porto, and been beaten by Famalicao and Sporting.

Benfica have won 27 of their last 30 games against tonight's opponents, and I think they'll win with room to spare.