Football Bet of the Day: Bavarians to boss it

German Bundesliga 2: VfL Osnabruck v Jahn Regensburg (Draw no Bet)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 April, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|VFL Osnabruck
|Jahn Regensburg
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
We're heading back to Germany, and Kev's treating us to a game in the second division.
"Osnabruck's season is collapsing, and they have lost ten straight home games in the league."
Hosts' slide to continue
Osnabruck v Jahn Regensburg
Wednesday 14 April, 17:30
The football gods kicked us in the face and then the crotch last night, as a red card for Sete's Oualid Orinel on the stroke of half-time saw them crumble to a 3-0 defeat at rock-bottom Boulogne. We move on.
We aren't travelling very far in truth. We'll spend tonight in Germany, as Osnabruck take on Jahn Regensburg, two teams that are nervous about tumbling into the third tier of German football.
Osnabruck's season is completely falling apart. They were smacked 4-0 at home by Eintracht Braunschweig at the weekend, their tenth straight defeat at Bremer Brucke.
They have lost 12 of their last 15 games, and are in serious relegation danger. They are just a point above the bottom two, and only six points clear of rock-bottom Wurzburger Kickers.
Jahn Regensburg had an exciting run to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup, and they are playing catch-up to some extent after a COVID-19 outbreak disrupted their season. That said, they have only lost two of their last nine league matches, and just one of the last four on their travels.
Jahn Regensburg are in better form here, and I'll back them with a bit of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.
Points Staked: 51
Points Returned: 37.72
P/L: -13.18 points
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 14 April, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|VFL Osnabruck
|Jahn Regensburg
Join to place betsJoin today