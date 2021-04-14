Football Bet of the Day: Bavarians to boss it

Hosts' slide to continue

Osnabruck v Jahn Regensburg

Wednesday 14 April, 17:30

The football gods kicked us in the face and then the crotch last night, as a red card for Sete's Oualid Orinel on the stroke of half-time saw them crumble to a 3-0 defeat at rock-bottom Boulogne. We move on.

We aren't travelling very far in truth. We'll spend tonight in Germany, as Osnabruck take on Jahn Regensburg, two teams that are nervous about tumbling into the third tier of German football.

Osnabruck's season is completely falling apart. They were smacked 4-0 at home by Eintracht Braunschweig at the weekend, their tenth straight defeat at Bremer Brucke.

They have lost 12 of their last 15 games, and are in serious relegation danger. They are just a point above the bottom two, and only six points clear of rock-bottom Wurzburger Kickers.

Jahn Regensburg had an exciting run to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup, and they are playing catch-up to some extent after a COVID-19 outbreak disrupted their season. That said, they have only lost two of their last nine league matches, and just one of the last four on their travels.

Jahn Regensburg are in better form here, and I'll back them with a bit of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.