Football Bet of the Day: Defences set for a chopping

Swedish spectacular

Norrkoping v AIK

Monday 26 October, 18:00

Everything comes to he who waits, and Tobias waited for Sunday's game in Norway to tip him into profit for the week. The exceptional Bodo Glimt, firm friends of this column, obliged him with a routine 2-0 win over Mjondalen.

We'll wave at him as we fly by, as we're landing nearby in Sweden. Norrkoping are up against AIK in the top-flight Allsvenskan, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

Norrkoping, who were Swedish champions as recently as 2015, are third in the table, and poised to move into second with a positive result. They recently drew 1-1 with the runaway leaders Malmo, and they have only lost one of their last six games. You can usually rely upon the Kamraterna to score - they have found the net in 30 of their last 31 top-flight matches. Their issue is keeping the ball out at the other end - they have managed just one clean sheet in their last 14 matches.

AIK are a bit more circumspect, with clean sheets in four of their last five league games. They have however scored in 15 of their last 24 league outings, and they have netted at least twice in four of their last seven.

Both Teams To Score is trading at 5/61.86, and given Norrkoping's consistent commitment to entertainment, I think that's the way to go.