Football Bet of the Day: Bodo to bulldozer Mjondalen

Bodo Glimt v Mjondalen

Sunday 17:30

In Poland yesterday, the goals didn't flow as we'd hoped. Slask Wroclaw scraped past Jagiellonia Bialystock 1-0 to leave us short of our 2.5 target. It means we need a win today to finish the week in profit. We're looking to get that right result in Norway.

After 21 rounds of the season, Bodo Glimt are 16 points clear at the top of the Eliteserien table. But, with nine rounds to go, the title is not yet theirs, so they shouldn't go easy on second-bottom Mjondalen this evening.

Glimt are a perfect W10-D0-L0 at Aspmyra Stadium, scoring an average of 3.7 goals per win. They're averaging 2.1 goals in first halves alone and we fancy they will quickly put Mjondalen to the sword this evening.

The 15th-placed visitors are W3-D8-L15 on the road since the start of last season. Most recently, they've lost 7/8 road trips. Across just their last three away games, they've conceded seven first-half goals. Everything looks ripe for Glimt to take an early lead tonight and hold onto it, so we'll back the hosts to be leading at half-time and full time.