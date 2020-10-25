To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Bodo to bulldozer Mjondalen

Norway football fans
Bodo Glimt have been an unstoppable force in Norway this season

Tobias Gourlay's looking to finish the week with a quick win in Norway

"Glimt are a perfect W10-D0-L0 at Aspmyra Stadium, scoring an average of 3.7 goals per win"

Back Bodo Glimt/Bodo Glimt @ 4/51.80 v Mjondalen

Bodo Glimt v Mjondalen
Sunday 17:30

In Poland yesterday, the goals didn't flow as we'd hoped. Slask Wroclaw scraped past Jagiellonia Bialystock 1-0 to leave us short of our 2.5 target. It means we need a win today to finish the week in profit. We're looking to get that right result in Norway.

After 21 rounds of the season, Bodo Glimt are 16 points clear at the top of the Eliteserien table. But, with nine rounds to go, the title is not yet theirs, so they shouldn't go easy on second-bottom Mjondalen this evening.

Glimt are a perfect W10-D0-L0 at Aspmyra Stadium, scoring an average of 3.7 goals per win. They're averaging 2.1 goals in first halves alone and we fancy they will quickly put Mjondalen to the sword this evening.

The 15th-placed visitors are W3-D8-L15 on the road since the start of last season. Most recently, they've lost 7/8 road trips. Across just their last three away games, they've conceded seven first-half goals. Everything looks ripe for Glimt to take an early lead tonight and hold onto it, so we'll back the hosts to be leading at half-time and full time.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 141pts
Returned: 129.37pts
P/L: -11.63pts

Recommended bets

Norwegian Eliteserien: Bodo Glimt v Mjondalen (Half Time/Full Time)

Sunday 25 October, 7.30pm

