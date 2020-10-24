Football Bet of the Day: Goals to flow in Poland

Slask Wroclaw v Jagiellonia Bialystock

Saturday 16:30

In Italy last night, there was a thriller in Sassuolo as the hosts came back from 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with Torino. BTTS was good, but we needed the home team to snatch all three points for us to get anything from the game. Today we're on the rebound in Poland.

Sixth-placed Slask Wroclaw could jump as high as second in the top-flight Ekstraklasa table with a win over fifth-placed Jagiellonia Bialystock today. But we don't think it will be easy for them at Stadion Miejski this afternoon.

Slask have started W2-D1-L0 on home turf, but managed just a single clean sheet. Going back to the start of last season, they now have just two clean sheets from 22 attempts there. They have scored in all but one of those matches (against last season's champions Legia Warsaw) and 17/22 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Ivaylo Petev took charge of Jagiellonia midway through last season. Since then, they are W6-D1-L4 on the road, having scored in seven of the last nine. Eight of those 11 matches produced Over 2.5 Goals and that's the outcome we're backing for this one.