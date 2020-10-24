To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals to flow in Poland

Poland football fans
Wroclaw could be rocking today

Slask Wroclaw and Jagiellonia Bialystock can put on a show in the Ekstraklasa this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

"Favourites Slask have managed just two clean sheets from 22 home games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/111.90 in Slask Wroclaw v Jagiellonia Bialystock

Slask Wroclaw v Jagiellonia Bialystock
Saturday 16:30

In Italy last night, there was a thriller in Sassuolo as the hosts came back from 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with Torino. BTTS was good, but we needed the home team to snatch all three points for us to get anything from the game. Today we're on the rebound in Poland.

Sixth-placed Slask Wroclaw could jump as high as second in the top-flight Ekstraklasa table with a win over fifth-placed Jagiellonia Bialystock today. But we don't think it will be easy for them at Stadion Miejski this afternoon.

Slask have started W2-D1-L0 on home turf, but managed just a single clean sheet. Going back to the start of last season, they now have just two clean sheets from 22 attempts there. They have scored in all but one of those matches (against last season's champions Legia Warsaw) and 17/22 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Ivaylo Petev took charge of Jagiellonia midway through last season. Since then, they are W6-D1-L4 on the road, having scored in seven of the last nine. Eight of those 11 matches produced Over 2.5 Goals and that's the outcome we're backing for this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 140pts
Returned: 129.37pts
P/L: -10.63pts

Recommended bets

Polish Ekstraklasa: Slask Wroclaw v Jagiellonia Bialystock (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

