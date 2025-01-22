New on Betting.Betfair: Our Predictions page has all the stats, trends and pointers you need

Go to our Betfair Predictions page for all the latest stats

English football, Champions League & top five Euro leagues covered

Top team stats, form guides and individual player props numbers for research

Get all the football stats you need on our predictions page

Here at Betfair we don't only provide you with the latest expert betting previews across all the major football leagues and cup competitions, but we've also now revamped our in-depth stats resource to make life even easier for punters.

We've now get every fixture covered for you from the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two domestically, as well as from the big European league La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

European cometitions are also taken care of with our predictions pages available for fixtures in the Champions League and Europa League, and if you want to venture even further afield then even the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A get our stats treatment.

And it couldn't be simpler to find out all you need to know about a particular game, as you simply head over to our Betfair Predictions page and select the league and then game you want to look at.

You'll then see an extensive fixture page crammed with all the information you could possibly need - including the teams' league positions, form guides, goal stats, prediction and a recent head-to-head comparison.

Match Preview Liverpool - Ipswich Liverpool W W W L W L Ipswich L L D L W L Full Stats Powered by Opta

It doesn't end there though, as our extensive stats package also includes goals, shots, fouls, cards and corners totals, as well as crucial stats for each team's percentage of games going over 1.5, 2.5 and 3.5 along with numbers on the popular both teams to score market.

Need more? Well don't you worry as our Betfair Predictions fixture pages also include plenty of player starts which will be of use for individual player props bets or the ever-popular Bet Builder and our new Build Ups player stats bets.

Our stats-packed fixture pages have plenty of player info from goals, assists and shots to cards and even chances created for those who want to dig a bit deeper.

In short, there's everything a stats fan and football punter could ever need, so make sure you check out our Betfair Predictions fixtures pages to get all the latest for every big fixture in the game.