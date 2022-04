Preston v Blackburn: Tight derby tussle forecast

Preston 2.829/5 v Blackburn 2.8415/8, the Draw 3.3512/5

19:30

There's a Lancashire derby in the Championship on Monday and Mark O'Haire thinks the market is right to suggest there's little between the teams.

Mark says: "Preston and Blackburn have been regular opponents since 2015/16 with the Lilywhites enjoying a W6-D2-L3 supremacy in head-to-head league meetings. North End have won three of their last four home league fixtures with Rovers, but were turned over in their most recent Deepdale match-up, and were beaten 1-0 in the reverse clash from Ewood Park.

"Preston have improved immeasurably under Ryan Lowe's tutorship. The former Plymouth coach arrived in early December and has presided over W8-D9-L5 in the Championship, a top-half points per-game return across that sequence. The Lilywhites have proven particularly obdurate at Deepdale during that upswing, returning W4-D6-L1.

"Blackburn have collected the third-fewest Championship points this calendar year with Tony Mowbray's team taking top honours in only four of their past 19 outings (W4-D6-L9). Rovers have scored just 10 goals during that lean streak and have failed to notch at all on 12 occasions. The visitors have W1-D3-L6 when playing away in 2022, scoring four goals."

Sassuolo v Juventus: Bianconeri need to bounce back

Sassuolo 4.47/2 v Juventus 1.8810/11, the Draw 4.1

19:45

The Old Lady are in action on Monday in Serie A and our Italian football expert backs them to claim three vital points in the race for the top four.

"Only managing a draw against Bologna last weekend, Juventus need to rediscover their form as they seek to keep up their chase for a top four finish.

"This will be no easy task against a Sassuolo side who have won each of their last three home games however, with the Neroverdi having scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 outings at the Mapei.

"But Juve have lost just one of their last 19 games in Serie A, and the Infogol model gives them just a 26% chance of losing here."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Crystal Palace v Leeds: In-form visitors can prove a point

Crystal Palace 2.265/4 v Leeds 3.55, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

Leeds are not out of the relegation fight but they are in form and could put five points between themselves and the team below them with a win at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Dan Fitch says: "Leeds have found form under new manager Jesse Marsch and look like they have avoided a relegation dogfight.

"The Yorkshire club are unbeaten in four games (W3 D1), which followed a run of six straight Premier League defeats. The sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and appointment of Marsch was a controversial move amongst Leeds fans, but it has resulted in an upturn in results, that was far from guaranteed under the popular Argentine.

"Leeds will come into this match much fresher than their opponents and with Marsch having had plenty of time to work with his squad on the training ground. They were last in action on April 9th, when Leeds enjoyed a 3-0 win at Watford.

"Kalvin Phillips was a substitute in that game, but will start on Monday, which will be a major boost for Leeds. Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford are all out, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt."

The Daily Acca: Leeds to win in London to round off 14/1 shot

For today's Acca our expert picks bets from all three of the matches previewed above at an appealing 14/1.

Paul Robinson says: "I have concerns about Crystal Palace for the rest of the season now, as their FA Cup exit might have knocked the stuffing out of them, and they don't have much to play for in the league.

"Patrick Vieira's men have lost their two league matches on either side of that cup exit, and they offered little at St James' Park last time.

Leeds, meanwhile, are beginning to find their feet under Jesse Marsch - taking 10 points from the last 12 available, which includes wins in their last two away from Elland Road.

"It's also worth noting that the Eagles have won just one of their last six at Selhurst Park - losing on three occasions."

Besiktas v Kasimpasa: Titanic Turkish tussle on the cards

Besiktas 1.814/5 v Kasimpasa 4.57/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

18:30

Kevin Hatchard's looking for an odds-against winner on the Bet Builder and he's going to Turkey to find it...

Kevin Hatchard says: "Besiktas have lost just one of their last 14 games in the Turkish Super Lig, and in their last eight home matches they have won five and drawn three. They are currently six points off the top four, with five games left to play.

"Kasimpasa are safe in mid-table, and appear to be enjoying the freedom. They have won five of their last six games, and have scored an impressive 16 goals in that spell. They have scored at least twice in six of their last seven away matches.

"I think Besiktas will avoid defeat here, but I can also see both teams scoring, so I'll use the Bet Builder to double up a Besiktas/Draw Double Chance bet with a BTTS wager. To take the price over evens, I'll chuck in Over 6.5 Corners, as both teams' games have featured an average of more than nine corners."