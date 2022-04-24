Crystal Palace v Leeds: In-form visitors can prove a point

Palace progress not what it seems

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back, having suffered their third consecutive defeat in midweek.

Last weekend, Palace were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. That loss was sandwiched between two Premier League defeats, with the most recent coming on Wednesday, when the Londoners lost 1-0 at Newcastle.

That leaves Palace 14th in the Premier League, with 37 points after 32 games (W8 D13 L11). They have rightly had a lot of praise for changing their style successfully under Patrick Vieira, with his team now one of the most attractive to watch in the Premier League. However, in terms of results, things aren't really any better than was the case under Roy Hodgson, with Palace having finished 14th last season, with a total of 44 points.

The amount of games drawn this season, suggests that Vieira has made them a tough team to beat, but that they still lack a cutting edge. Vieira at least doesn't have too many injuries to deal with. Luka Milivojevic is a doubt after missing the Newcastle game, while Nathan Ferguson remains unavailable.

Leeds have turned a corner

Leeds have found form under new manager Jesse Marsch and look like they have avoided a relegation dogfight.

The Yorkshire club are unbeaten in four games (W3 D1), which followed a run of six straight Premier League defeats. The sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and appointment of Marsch was a controversial move amongst Leeds fans, but it has resulted in an upturn in results, that was far from guaranteed under the popular Argentine.

Leeds will come into this match much fresher than their opponents and with Marsch having had plenty of time to work with his squad on the training ground. They were last in action on April 9th, when Leeds enjoyed a 3-0 win at Watford.

Kalvin Phillips was a substitute in that game, but will start on Monday, which will be a major boost for Leeds. Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford are all out, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt.

Value with visitors

Crystal Palace are the favourites at 2.166/5, with Leeds at 3.65 and the draw at 3.711/4.

That looks like poor value for Palace, considering that it's Leeds that are the fresher side and come into this match in the better form. Most people would say that Palace have had a much more positive season than Leeds, yet there are only four points between them.

As we pointed out earlier, Palace have become hard to beat and another draw appeals at 3.711/4. If backing the visitors to continue their unbeaten run, consider them in the Draw No Bet market at 2.6613/8, or Double Chance at 1.834/5.

Harrison big price to score

Crystal Palace have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home games, but they might find it difficult to extend that run. Leeds still need points to definitely avoid relegation and have scored three times in each of their last two away games.

Both teams to score is priced at 1.758/11, while over 2.5 goals is 1.9210/11. Jack Harrison has scored in each of his last three games for Leeds and looks big to add to his tally at 6.05/1.

For a Bet Builder, try both teams to score, over 2.5 goals, goals in both halves and Raphinha to score or assist, at accumulated odds of just under 4.03/1.