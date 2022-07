Revolution can threaten Union

Sunday 17 July, 00:30

Philadelphia Union moved top of the Eastern Conference in midweek and will be looking to protect that position when they host New England Revolution.

Union's 2-1 win at Inter Miami saw them claim the top position that carries a Play-offs Conference semi-finals spot. They have only lost one of their last ten games (W4 D5) and a further win would increase their lead over second placed New York City and third placed New York Red Bulls, who face each other later on Sunday.

Winning this game could be tough against a New England side whose recent defeat to New York City, ended a ten match unbeaten spell in the MLS (W4 D6). Revolution normally find the net and you can back Philadelphia double chance and both teams to score at 1.9620/21.

Austin not lost in six

Sunday 17 July, 02:00

Dallas are sixth in the Western Conference and play host to state rivals Austin who are currently top.

The hosts lost 1-0 at home to New York City in midweek, stretching their run without a win to six games (D3 L3). In contrast, Austin are unbeaten in six (W5 D1) and defeated another local rival on Wednesday, when they beat Houston Dynamos 3-1.

Given the respective form of these teams, these odds are baffling. An Austin win, over 0.5 first-half goals and over 2.5 goals, is worth taking a risk on at 5.69/2.

Extra rest could be crucial in NY derby

Sunday 17 July, 22:00

The Hudson River Derby between the New York Red Bulls and New York City takes place on Sunday night.

This promises to be a fascinating clash. When they last met in June, New York Red Bulls won 3-0 at home in the US Open Cup, in a game in which three players were sent off. They are unbeaten in eight home games, winning each of the last five (D3). New York City have had a slump in form of late, but have bounced back and won their last two games, which includes a 1-0 win at Dallas in midweek.

City could be tired after that trip to Texas, while the hosts have had a week to prepare for this fixture. Back the New York Red Bulls double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1.814/5.

Los Angeles have not been travelling well

Monday 18 July, 01:30

Los Angeles go into this game against Nashville having lost their place at the top of both the Western Conference and overall table, to Austin.

Last weekend, Los Angeles won their local derby 3-2 against La Galaxy, in a match in which new signing Giorgio Chiellini was on the bench and Gareth Bale watched from the stands. It will be interesting to see how these talents are introduced into a side locked in a battle with Austin for top spot.

Nashville are third in the Western Conference, but are nine points behind Los Angeles. Yet with the visitors only winning one of their last five away games (D1 L3), the result is far from a certainty. Instead, back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.910/11