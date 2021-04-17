Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be dominated

Goals at the Velodrome

Marseille v Lorient

Saturday 17 April, 16:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

There was spine-tingling late drama in last night's clash between RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, as Yussuf Poulsen scored a 96th-minute goal which would've landed us an odds-against winner and would've taken his side to within two points of the leaders Bayern. Alas, Poulsen headed the ball into his arm as it cannoned in, and the goal was chalked off.

Cursing our ill fortune, we head to France, because in-form Marseille are up against relegation-threatened Lorient, and I fancy backing a home win at odds-against.

Marseille have been boosted by the arrival of experienced coach Jorge Sampaoli, and they are chasing a fourth straight home win. They played out an insane 3-3 draw at Montpellier last weekend, and they have rattled in nine goals in their last five league games.

Marseille's only concern ahead of this game is in defence, as Alvaro Gonzalez and Duje Caleta-Car are both suspended. Sampaoli will have to decide whether to persist with the back three he has been using, and full-back Hiroki Sakai may be pressed into service as a centre-back.

Lorient are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table, and they are just two points above the playoff spot. They were smacked 4-1 at Lens last time out, but that was their first defeat for over a month. They have found the net in their last six Ligue 1 matches.

However, Lorient's away form is very poor. They haven't won on the road since October, and they have lost six of their 12 away games since then. They do usually score on their travels though - they've drawn just one blank in the last eight.

Marseille are a bit short at the back, but should score at least once against a side that struggles away from home. I'll back BTTS here at 1.845/6.