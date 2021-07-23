Football Bet of the Day: No need to fear the Shark

Flying visitors to keep winning

Londrina v Remo

Friday 23 July, 20:00

We've been on the wrong end of fine margins a lot this week, but this time things went our way right at the death. Throttur Reykjavik converted a stoppage-time penalty as they lost 3-1 at local rivals Fjolnir, and that was enough to give us an odds-against winner on the Over 3.5 Goals market.

We'll go back to Brazil for our Friday night fun because Remo are looking for a fourth straight win in Serie B, and they face a struggling Londrina side that's been hit by suspensions and injuries.

Londrina won promotion from Serie C last season, but they have so far found it tough to adapt to football at a higher level. The Shark has proven to be somewhat toothless, with one win collected from 13 matches in the league, and just seven goals scored.

They haven't won at all at home, and three days ago they played out a goalless draw with fellow strugglers Confianca. To make matters worse ahead of tonight, defenders Lucas Santos and Luiz Henrique are suspended, while forwards Caprini and Salatiel are both expected to miss out because of injury.

Remo were also promoted last term from the third tier, but they have found their feet of late, winning three league games on the spin. Home victories over Brusque and Cruzeiro sandwiched a 2-1 success at Ponte Preta. They have lost just four of their 12 league matches so far, and have conceded just 13 goals.

The upturn can be traced back to the arrival of coach Felipe Conceicao at the start of the month. The former Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro boss has produced a big leap in the performance level.

With Remo on form and full of confidence, I'm happy to back them +0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0621/20. If the match is drawn, our stake is returned, but a Remo win nets us an odds-against winner.