Football Bet of the Day: Suarez to strike again

Levante v Atletico Madrid

Wednesday 17 February, 18:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Barnet ended their losing run last night, and their 2-1 win over Halifax last night gladdened their hearts, and gladdened ours too, because we backed Over 2.5 Goals.

We switch to Spain now, because Atletico Madrid are hoping to take another big step towards the La Liga title by winning one of their games in hand at Levante.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid below their best, Atleti have taken advantage by producing an incredibly consistent league campaign.

Los Colchoneros have won 17 of their 21 top-flight games, and they have lost just once. They have leaked a league-low 13 goals, and have scored 44, with only Barcelona posting a better attacking record.

At the sharp end of the team is Luis Suarez, and the Uruguayan has clearly been fired up by the way he was declared persona non grata at Barcelona. The Uruguayan has fired in 16 goals in 18 La Liga appearances, and he has found the net in eight of his last ten games.

Levante lost 1-0 at home to Osasuna at the weekend, but they did recently beat Real Madrid, and they have only lost twice at home all season. They do regularly concede goals at home though - they haven't kept a league clean sheet at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia since the first week of December, and they have leaked multiple goals in three of their last five on home soil.

Given Suarez's form, he's attractively priced at 2.111/10 to score at any time. If he is not involved for any reason, the backup bet is to back Atletico Madrid to win at 1.875/6.