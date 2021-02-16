Football Bet of the Day: Bees to sting and be stung

Rock-bottom Barnet to entertain

Barnet v Halifax Town

Tuesday 16 February, 19:00

Amidst the snow flurries and the goal flurries at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Arminia Bielefeld did us proud as they held mighty Bayern to a 3-3 draw. I gave the visitors a two-and-a-half goal start on the Asian Handicap, and surprisingly they didn't need it against jaded and depleted opponents.

We'll swap Munich for London now, because ailing Barnet are in action in the National League, and their clash with Halifax Town should be entertaining.

Barnet are sinking without trace, a sad demise for a club that was in the Football League for so long. They have lost 13 of their 18 league matches, they are bottom of the table, and are nine points shy of safety. They have lost seven games in a row, scoring four goals and conceding a whopping 20 in that spell. It shouldn't surprise us that 12 of their 18 matches have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Halifax beat Barnet 5-2 earlier in the season, and their games are usually pretty lively too. 12 of their last 15 outings in league and cup have featured at least three goals, including five of the last seven on the road.

I'm pleasantly surprised that Over 2.5 Goals is as big as 1.910/11 here, so that's what I'll go for.