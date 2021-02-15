Football Bet of the Day: Gritty visitors can rough up Bayern
We're kicking off another FBOTD week in Germany, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Bayern will be made to work hard by Arminia Bielefeld.
"Bayern have been to Qatar and back, they have a clutch of players missing, and they face an awkward Bielefeld side that has had two weeks of rest."
Back Arminia Bielefeld +2.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.834/5
Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
Monday 15 February, 19:30
Fabio Quagliarella has made a career of delivering under enormous pressure, and after our Tobias asked Sampdoria and Fiorentina to bring him at least three goals, Quagliarella obliged with Samp's winner in a 2-1 victory.
As Tobias counts his euros in Genoa, we head to Munich to welcome home the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions Bayern. The Bavarian giants have become only the second club to win six trophies in the space of a year (Barcelona were the first), but they face what could be a tricky game against Arminia Bielefeld.
Arminia are in the relegation playoff spot, but they work incredibly hard and they have shown they can make life tough for the big hitters, at least for a while. They only lost 2-0 to Dortmund, 1-0 to Gladbach, 2-1 to Leipzig and 2-1 to Leverkusen. They lost the reverse fixture 4-1 to Bayern, but the record champions are tired and depleted. Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka both have COVID-19, Serge Gnabry is injured, Corentin Tolisso is struggling with a knock, and Jerome Boateng's involvement in the game is unclear after the tragic death of his former partner Kasia Lenhardt.
Bayern have won just three of their last 20 competitive games by three goals or more, and Bielefeld have only lost three of their 19 Bundesliga matches by three goals or more. Bielefeld have had two weeks of rest, after their game against Werder Bremen was snowed off, and I'll give them a two-and-a-half-goal start on the Asian Handicap at 1.834/5.
2021 FBOTD P/L
Points Staked: 21
Points Returned: 12.15
P/L: -8.85 points