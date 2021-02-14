Football Bet of the Day: Samp to serve up goals

Sampdoria v Fiorentina

Sunday 14:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Spain yesterday, Sevilla beat Huesca 1-0, which means our stake is returned. We're reinvesting it in Italy, where we fancy Sampdoria and Fiorentina to serve up a few goals for Valentine's Day.

Samp's Stadio Luigi Ferraris has been brimming with goals for months and we reckon Over 2.5 Goals is nicely priced today. Since December 2019, Claudio Ranieri's men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 18/21 Serie A home games, including 8/10 this season. Both teams have scored in 7/8, with only Juve able to shut out the hosts. Tenth-placed Samp have managed clean sheets in 1/12.

The head-to-heads show both teams scoring in 10 straight Serie A meetings of these two. Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 7/8 clashes since 2017. Fiorentina have scored on each of their last five visits to the Luigi Ferraris, and should have positive memories of winning this fixture 5-1 last term.

Running in 15th this season, La Viola have been erratic on the road under Cesare Prandelli recently. They've lost easily to four top-half teams, but also won 3-0 at Juventus. Four of their last five away days have found a way to produce Over 2.5 Goals. With Samp boasting such a strong goals record, we'll take the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals landing again today.