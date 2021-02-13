To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Sevilla to swat Huesca

Lucas Ocampos Sevilla
Sevilla look too strong for Huesca

Sevilla are in excellent home form and Tobias Gourlay reckons they will have too much for struggling Huesca in La Liga today

"Sevilla have won their last four home games by a combined 11-2"

Back Sevilla -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.9420/21 v Huesca

Sevilla v Huesca
Saturday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Italy last night, Bologna scored in the first minute of their Serie A match with Benevento, but there was only one more goal. Benevento got an equaliser, but that was it. We were left a goal short.

We've come to Spain today for the La Liga game between fourth-placed Sevilla and rock-bottom Huesca. The hosts have won four straight at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and we fancy them to make it five in a row with something to spare this afternoon.

Sevilla won those four recent home games by a combined 11-2. Going back into the end of last season, they've won 10/13 Liga home matches. In four of the most recent five wins, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

Huesca are W1-D5-L5 on the road this term. The win came recently, but it also came against third-bottom Valladolid. Their two most recent games against top-six clubs like Sevilla both finished in 1-4 defeats. For this one, we'll back Sevilla -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. If Sevilla win by at least two, the bet's a winner. If they win by just one, our stake is returned.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 22pts
Returned: 23.42pts
P/L: +1.42pts

Recommended bets

