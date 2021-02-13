Football Bet of the Day: Sevilla to swat Huesca

Sevilla v Huesca

Saturday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Italy last night, Bologna scored in the first minute of their Serie A match with Benevento, but there was only one more goal. Benevento got an equaliser, but that was it. We were left a goal short.

We've come to Spain today for the La Liga game between fourth-placed Sevilla and rock-bottom Huesca. The hosts have won four straight at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and we fancy them to make it five in a row with something to spare this afternoon.

Sevilla won those four recent home games by a combined 11-2. Going back into the end of last season, they've won 10/13 Liga home matches. In four of the most recent five wins, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

Huesca are W1-D5-L5 on the road this term. The win came recently, but it also came against third-bottom Valladolid. Their two most recent games against top-six clubs like Sevilla both finished in 1-4 defeats. For this one, we'll back Sevilla -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. If Sevilla win by at least two, the bet's a winner. If they win by just one, our stake is returned.