Football Bet of the Day: Bologna and Benevento to have a ball

Bologna v Benevento

Friday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Uruguay, Deportivo Maldonado obviously knew how much we had riding on the outcome of their game at Penarol. The visitors were 0-1 down to their much-fancied hosts, finished the game with nine men, but still came up with an equaliser to land our BTTS bet. They are forever in our hearts.

We're in Italy today for the Friday-night Serie A game between 13th-placed Bologna and 14th-placed Benevento. Both sides have looked shaky at the back recently and we like Over 2.5 Goals to land this evening.

Since Sinisa Mihajlovic took over at Bologna, 63% of Serie A games at the Renato Dell'Ara have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (24/38), including 7/10 this season. The hosts are odds-on favourites to win today, despite conceding at least twice in four of their last five home appearances.

Luckily for them, Benevento are even shakier at the back, conceding four times in each of their last two road games. At the other end, Pippo Inzaghi's visitors have scored on 7/10 away trips since returning to the top flight, with 6/10 reaching Over 2.5 Goals, which is our pick for this one.