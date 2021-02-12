To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Bologna and Benevento to have a ball

Bologna football players
Bologna could blitz Benevento tonight

Tobias Gourlay fancies defences to be turned to mince meat in Bologna this evening

"Under Sinisa Mihajlovic, 63% of Serie A games at the Renato Dell'Ara have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.824/5 in Bologna v Benevento

Bologna v Benevento
Friday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Uruguay, Deportivo Maldonado obviously knew how much we had riding on the outcome of their game at Penarol. The visitors were 0-1 down to their much-fancied hosts, finished the game with nine men, but still came up with an equaliser to land our BTTS bet. They are forever in our hearts.

We're in Italy today for the Friday-night Serie A game between 13th-placed Bologna and 14th-placed Benevento. Both sides have looked shaky at the back recently and we like Over 2.5 Goals to land this evening.

Since Sinisa Mihajlovic took over at Bologna, 63% of Serie A games at the Renato Dell'Ara have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (24/38), including 7/10 this season. The hosts are odds-on favourites to win today, despite conceding at least twice in four of their last five home appearances.

Luckily for them, Benevento are even shakier at the back, conceding four times in each of their last two road games. At the other end, Pippo Inzaghi's visitors have scored on 7/10 away trips since returning to the top flight, with 6/10 reaching Over 2.5 Goals, which is our pick for this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 21pts
Returned: 23.42pts
P/L: +2.42pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.824/5 in Bologna v Benevento

Italian Serie A: Bologna v Benevento (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Friday 12 February, 7.45pm

Market rules

Over 2.5 Goals
Up
