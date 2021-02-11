To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Party time for Penarol

Uruguay footballers
Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado is the big game from Uruguay tonight

Tobias Gourlay makes a rare trip to Uruguay for the Primera Division game between Penarol and Deportivo Maldonado

"Both teams have found the back of the net in 12/13 Maldonado league games home and away"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21 in Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado

Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado
Thursday 23:00

In the FA Cup last night, Brighton held Leicester for 93 minutes. In the 94th, they conceded and lost 1-0. Our Double Chance bet went down with them.

We're looking to bounce back in Uruguay, where tonight's final Primera Division game brings Deportivo Maldonado (W2-D1-L2) to Penarol (W2-D2-L1). The hosts are firm favourites, but we're focusing on BTTS.

Since early October, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/13 Maldonado league games home and away. Since Maldonado returned to the top flight 12 months ago, 10/13 road trips have delivered BTTS.

In November, Penarol won this fixture 4-1. Since October, 5/7 games at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo have seen goals at both ends. At close to even money, we'll take BTTS to land again in tonight's clash.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 20pts
Returned: 21.48pts
P/L: +1.48pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21 in Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado

Uruguayan Primera Division: Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado (Both teams to Score?)

Thursday 11 February, 11.00pm

Market rules

