Football Bet of the Day: Party time for Penarol

Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado

Thursday 23:00

In the FA Cup last night, Brighton held Leicester for 93 minutes. In the 94th, they conceded and lost 1-0. Our Double Chance bet went down with them.

We're looking to bounce back in Uruguay, where tonight's final Primera Division game brings Deportivo Maldonado (W2-D1-L2) to Penarol (W2-D2-L1). The hosts are firm favourites, but we're focusing on BTTS.

Since early October, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/13 Maldonado league games home and away. Since Maldonado returned to the top flight 12 months ago, 10/13 road trips have delivered BTTS.

In November, Penarol won this fixture 4-1. Since October, 5/7 games at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo have seen goals at both ends. At close to even money, we'll take BTTS to land again in tonight's clash.