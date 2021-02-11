Football Bet of the Day: Party time for Penarol

Uruguayan Primera Division: Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 11.00pm
Tobias Gourlay makes a rare trip to Uruguay for the Primera Division game between Penarol and Deportivo Maldonado
"Both teams have found the back of the net in 12/13 Maldonado league games home and away"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9420/21 in Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado
Penarol v Deportivo Maldonado
Thursday 23:00
In the FA Cup last night, Brighton held Leicester for 93 minutes. In the 94th, they conceded and lost 1-0. Our Double Chance bet went down with them.
We're looking to bounce back in Uruguay, where tonight's final Primera Division game brings Deportivo Maldonado (W2-D1-L2) to Penarol (W2-D2-L1). The hosts are firm favourites, but we're focusing on BTTS.
Since early October, both teams have found the back of the net in 12/13 Maldonado league games home and away. Since Maldonado returned to the top flight 12 months ago, 10/13 road trips have delivered BTTS.
In November, Penarol won this fixture 4-1. Since October, 5/7 games at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo have seen goals at both ends. At close to even money, we'll take BTTS to land again in tonight's clash.
Staked: 20pts
Returned: 21.48pts
P/L: +1.48pts
