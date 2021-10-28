Football Bet of the Day: Le Mans to race to victory

Hosts to extend winning streak

Le Mans v Orleans

Thursday 28 October, 18:00

When I predicted there'd be at least four goals in Bayern Munich's DFB Cup game at Borussia Mönchengladbach, I'll freely admit I didn't think all of the goals would come from the Foals. Gladbach won 5-0 in one of the most extraordinary matches German football has seen in recent times.

We'll take the winner and run to France, where fallen club Le Mans are preparing to face Orleans in the National.

Le Mans were a Ligue 1 club as recently as 2010, but they fell from grace and suffered financial difficulties that caused the club to be reformed in the amateur leagues. Having clawed their way back to Ligue 2, they were then controversially relegated when the season was cut short due to the pandemic. Last term they finished fourth in the Championnat National, and this term they are seventh, eight points off top spot.

Le Mans have put together a four-match unbeaten run, and have won their last two matches. They have won seven of their last nine on home soil at this level, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Orleans are struggling on the road, and have lost their last four away games at this level. They have won just one of their last ten National games, and they have scored just five goals across their last eight away matches.

At odds of 2.245/4, I'm happy to simply back the home win here. Le Mans have momentum, and are playing limited opposition.