Football Bet of the Day: Rhineland rollercoaster

Red machine to strike a few sparks

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Last night taught us that there are certain laws of nature that you should never ignore, and one of those is that regardless of their form, Schalke are gonna Schalke. Despite flying in the league at present, the Royal Blues conceded a 5th-minute opener at third-division strugglers 1860 Munich yesterday, and the sending-off of young defender Malick Thiaw killed their recovery stone dead.

We'll stick with the German Cup, and take in the tie of the second round between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga, on the brink of Champions League qualification and things are progressing well under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. Like many people, Nagelsmann has had to work from home recently, as he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He has maintained constant communication with assistant Dino Topmöller, and Bayern have reeled off 4-0 wins against Benfica and Hoffenheim.

The Bavarian giants have scored sixty goals in all competitions, and we haven't even reached the end of October. Even if you take out the 12-0 hammering they dished out to SV Bremer in round one of the German Cup, Bayern are still getting towards an average of four goals per game.

Gladbach held Bayern to a 1-1 draw on the opening night of the season, and have shown patchy form since. Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Hertha Berlin underlined the amount of work that is still to be done, and under Adi Hütter, the Fohlenelf have collected just three wins in nine league matches. Their only clean sheet in the league was against Borussia Dortmund, and BVB played for most of the match with ten men.

I'm happy to simply back Over 3.5 Goals here at 1.9720/21, as Bayern are capable of covering that on their own on current form. 11 of their last 13 competitive games have featured four goals or more, and after tumbling out at this stage last season, I don't expect the record champions to field a weakened side.