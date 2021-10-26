Football Bet of the Day: Super Schalke on the rise

Royal Blues to triumph

1860 Munich v Schalke

Tuesday 26 October, 17:30

The Istanbul derby started well for us last night, as Galatasaray took the lead against the favourites and champions Besiktas in the first half, but the Black Eagles soared to victory after that. We'll take that one on the chin, and head to Bavaria for some action in the DFB Pokal.

Schalke produced one of the worst Bundesliga campaigns in living memory last season, as they finished rock bottom of the division with just three wins, 25 goals and 16 points. It's taken a long time to turn things around, but it looks as though long-suffering coach Dimitrios Grammozis has finally made things click.

Schalke have won six of their last seven Bundesliga 2. matches, a run of results that has propelled them into the top three. On the road, they have won their last three matches without conceding a single goal, and overall they have won five out of six competitive away games this term. Second-division specialist Simon Terodde, who has never shone in the top flight, has scored 11 goals in 11 second-tier games this season.

Like Schalke, 1860 Munich have had big financial problems, so much so that they were busted down to the fourth tier at one stage for not having solid enough finances to get a professional licence. They have bounced back to some extent, but their form in the Dritte Liga this term is underwhelming. 1860 are just a point above the relegation zone, and they have won just two of their 12 league matches.

Schalke are flying, and given their financial difficulties, a decent run in the cup would do them no harm. I'd therefore expect Grammozis to field a strong side with just a few changes, and Schalke should be able to overwhelm limited opposition here. I'll back the visitors to win the tie inside 90 minutes at 1.9310/11.