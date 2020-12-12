Football Bet of the Day: Romans to be left in ruins

Visitors to enjoy Roman holiday

Lazio v Verona

Saturday 12 December, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

We were just two minutes away from a 3.8514/5 winner last night in Germany, but pesky Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst snatched a late goal to deny us a draw. I'd be tempted to take it up with him personally, but he's a big lad, and not the type to mess about.

We'll swap the Bundesliga for Serie A, because Lazio are up against an impressive Hellas Verona, and I believe the hosts are too short in the Match Odds market.

Lazio had a very draining Champions League game in midweek, a match against Club Brugge that saw them come within a whisker of losing and being eliminated. The Romans played the closing stages of that match against ten men, but the Belgians still came away with a 2-2 draw and hit the bar with virtually the last kick of the game.

Lazio have had a tough run of fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico, but they have only won one of their last five home games in the league, and in their last Serie A home match they were beaten 3-1 by Udinese.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, have been enjoying their travels this season. Ivan Juric's team have won at Atalanta and carved out draws at Juventus and Milan, leading in Turin and at San Siro before having to accept a point. They have lost just one of their last seven league matches, and they are only a point worse off than Lazio in the standings.

Yes, Lazio have star quality in the likes of Luis Alberto, Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and in-form goal-getter Ciro Immobile, but Verona have faced better sides on the road and still avoided defeat.

I'll lay Lazio here at 1.715/7.