Football Bet of the Day: Wolves and Eagles are evenly matched

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

Friday 11 December, 19:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Rapid Vienna fell just short in the Europa League last night, and so did we. Their 2-2 draw with Molde wasn't the victory we hoped for, but we'll hop across to Germany in search of redemption. Wolfsburg are up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, and I think we may see an evenly-matched contest.

Wolfsburg started last season with a nine-match unbeaten run, and they have gone one better this term, winning four and drawing six of their ten league games so far.

Oliver Glasner's side were incredibly dull in the first few weeks, but they have started to open up a bit, scoring seven goals in their last two games. Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is in terrific form, with seven goals scored, and he has been one of the most consistent scorers in the league since he arrived from AZ.

Eintracht Frankfurt held Borussia Dortmund to a draw last week, and seven of their first ten league matches have ended level. They have lost just once this term, and they also have a striker in form, with Portuguese forward Andre Silva having banged in seven league goals. Four of their last six Bundesliga away games have ended level.

There isn't much to choose between these two, and I'll recommended the draw tonight at 3.8514/5.