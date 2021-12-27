Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to shine in battle of the Eagles

Champions to be fragile again

Konyaspor v Besiktas

Monday 27 December, 17:00

It wasn't quite the Boxing Day blast that our pal Tobias hoped for in India yesterday, as despite seeing a couple of first-half goals in Kerala Blasters v Jamshedpur, a 1-1 draw nixed his Over 2.5 Goals bet. He's earned the rest of 2021 off, and we'll see him next year.

We'll head to Turkey now, because erratic champions Besiktas are on the road at Konyaspor, and we should see a few goals.

Besiktas (known as the Black Eagles) won the Super Lig title in dramatic fashion last season, but they have failed to defend it with any vigour this term. A slew of injuries has been hugely disruptive, as has a complete inability to maintain any form of defensive structure. Popular coach Sergen Yalcin oversaw a disastrous Champions League campaign that featured six group-stage defeats, and he has handed in his resignation. His interim replacement Onder Karaveli has made an unbeaten start in the role, but the Istanbul giants are still 18 points adrift of surprise league leaders Trabzonspor.

In this season of surprises, Konyaspor have cruised along nicely, taking second spot behind Trabzonspor. They are ten points off top, but a surprise Champions League qualification is within reach. The Anatolian Eagles have only lost twice in 18 league games, and they are unbeaten at home, with six wins and three draws.

We can back the hosts to score at least twice here on the Sportsbook at 5/4, and there's certainly merit in that. Besiktas have only won once away from home in the league, and they have conceded at least twice in 15 of their last 20 competitive matches. Konyaspor have scored two goals or more in 12 of their last 18 outings, including seven of the last 10 at home.